Timothy M. Orcutt, 39, Curwensville-Grampian Highway, Curwensville, has been charged by DuBois City Police with misdemeanor counts of making repairs, selling or otherwise dealing in, using or possessing an offensive weapon and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office, the police were on patrol on Feb. 9 and saw a black Hyundai Elantra sitting on West Fir Avenue behind 9 N. Jared St. blocking the roadway. The vehicle sat in the alley for about 20 minutes with its headlights on, the male driver just sitting there.
The vehicle then drove up the alley and pulled onto North Jared Street and partially in a private parking area and then stopped there with the rear end of the vehicle partially on the road for about five minutes. The vehicle then backed out and then pulled back down on West Fir Avenue and stopped again behind 9 North Jared St., where it remained for another 10 minutes. A woman then walked out of the residence and got into the passenger side of the vehicle, which continued to sit there for about five more minutes, the affidavit said.
Police then pulled up behind the vehicle to see what it was doing and why it was blocking the road for the period of time it was there, the affidavit said. When the police pulled behind the vehicle, it pulled down into the parking lot and stopped sideways in the parking lot.
The police activated their emergency lights and stopped the vehicle, the affidavit said. The male driver reportedly began to put things under his seat and kept reaching under his seat. The police yelled out the window at the male to stop reaching and put his hands up. The male driver then reportedly had his window down about 3 inches and kept reaching around, looking around for the police and acting nervous.
Police continued to order the man to stop reaching. He reportedly refused to stop, the affidavit said, and then continued reaching at his door and making furtive movements within the vehicle. Concerned that the man might be reaching for a weapon or hiding a weapon, when another police car arrived to assist, officers approached the vehicle. The man continued to reach under his seat and toward the bottom of his door. Officers again ordered him to stop moving around reaching around, and he reportedly turned his head and finally stopped. At this point, the woman sitting in the passenger seat reportedly started to shout at the police.
The male was then made to exit the vehicle at which point he was identified as Orcutt. The police performed a protective sweep of Orcutt’s immediate area to check for weapons, and as he was patted down. Nothing was found. The other officer performed a protective sweep of the area where Orcutt was reaching, and found a set of brass knuckles in the bottom of the driver’s side door where he was reaching and a green colored broken pipe used for smoking methamphetamine.
Police took the items for evidence. Orcutt was placed in the back of the patrol car and the woman was also removed from the vehicle. Also while searching the vehicle, police reportedly found a pill crusher with crushed pills in it and seized that as evidence as well.
Orcutt was released and advised that he would be notified by mail of charges, the affidavit said.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22 at Ford’s office.
