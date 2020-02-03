DuBOIS — Charitable Polar Bear Plungers jumped into Treasure Lake Saturday to benefit the DuBois YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.
The event, held in cooperation with Treasure Lake’s 2020 Winterfest, raised $1,501 for the campaign.
“This is the best event we’ve had in years, the most visitors, the most viewers, people coming out to participate and just enjoy the day and to raise some money to help our youth programs,” said YMCA Executive Director Dan Dowling, noting that 15 plungers braved the frigid temperature of the lake.
The temperature outside was only 29 degrees and the icy water was bitter cold.
Jeff DuBois of DuBois participated in his eighth plunge.
“I just love it,” said DuBois, who also enjoys encouraging people as they take a dip into the lake.
For many, such as Andrew Harvey, it was their first time.
“It was a lot of fun but very cold. I wasn’t expecting the ice,” said Harvey. “In the water, it wasn’t super cold, but it wasn’t warm. Getting out with the wind was a lot.”
Harvey said his girlfriend, Alex, convinced him to do it even though she didn’t take the plunge herself.
Asked if he would do it again, Harvey said since it’s for a good cause, he would think about it.
“But, I don’t know about next year,” he said.
Another plunger, Charlie Bradley, a New York transplant who retired to Treasure Lake about five years ago, said he jumped into a freezing lake about six years ago while wearing a dry suit.
“This is the first dumb thing I’ve done this year,” said Bradley. “Once you start opening your mouth and say you’re going to do it, you’ve got to go through with it.”
His wife, Diana Bradley, was in the Chicken Coop for people “too chicken” to take the plunge. Those who went into the Chicken Coop placed a donation and someone had to place another donation to get them back out of the coop.
“I think the worst part was standing on the concrete without shoes,” said Sarah Zwick, a first time plunger. “I think next year I will bring shoes.”
Zwick said she wanted to support the YMCA, as well as Coldwell Banker, which was one of the event’s sponsors.
Area first responders assisted at the event.