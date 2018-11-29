RIDGWAY — The guest of honor better save a spot in line.
The annual Ridgway YMCA Breakfast with Santa is scheduled from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the North Broad Fire Hall and, based on previous years, turnout is expected to be high.
“Each year we serve around 400 people,” YMCA Executive Director Mary Lynne Bellotti said.
In addition to a hot meal including pancakes, eggs, sausage, homemade cookies and drinks, each child will have the chance to sit on Santa’s lap. Bringing a camera is encouraged.
“Every child gets to sit on Santa’s lap and parents are able to take some of the most precious pictures,” Bellotti said. “It’s an easy, enjoyable way to meet the man in the red suit.”
Each child also receives a gift bag from Santa and an opportunity to win door prizes.
The cost per person is $5. Proceeds benefit the Ridgway YMCA childcare program.
“It is their main fundraiser and the support we receive helps the program throughout the entire year,” Bellotti noted.
