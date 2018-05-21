May is Mental Health Month, but local agencies work hard year-round to educate and “break the stigma” associated with many silent sufferers.
Bill Mendat, who is the Behavioral Health Director for Community Connections of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties, said there are many local resources available to people who suffer from mental health conditions, and it’s all about spreading awareness.
Society often tends to judge people with mental health conditions or overlook them, being that physical health issues are more obvious to the eye. More than 40 million Americans have a mental health condition, though, according to Mental Health America.
Mental health conditions also are more common in young people than most realize. “Rates of youth with severe depression increased from 5.9 percent in 2012 to 8.2 percent in 2015. Even with severe depression, 76 percent of youth are left with no or insufficient treatment,” according to MHA.
Community Connections of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties contracts with about 30 agencies, ensuring residents without insurance are eligible for behavioral health services, Mendat said. Those services range from traditional outpatient appointments to partial hospitalizations to community or school-based outlets for young people.
Medical assistance, which is managed by Community Care Behavioral Health, spent more than $25 million in 2016 in Clearfield County alone, Mendat said. Around 17,000 individuals in Clearfield County qualify for services through Community Care, with Community Connections helping to fund more than 600.
There also are many opportunities for people to become licensed therapists, since there is such a shortage of the people able to deliver these services, Mendat said. According to the MHA website, “In states with the lowest workforce, there is up to six times the individuals to only 1 mental health professional. This includes psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, counselors, and psychiatric nurses combined.”
Despite some 50 years of trying to change the stigma attached to mental health, the number of suicides is not decreasing, Mendat said.
“The goal is to raise awareness of the prevalence of suicide,” he said. “It’s about recognizing that help is out there. People don’t realize so much help is available locally, and they don’t seek it or pursue it.”
Each year, the Community Support Program — a group of dedicated local people working to spread awareness about mental health and suicide — holds a “CSP Day” event, which includes education, speakers, a meal and games open to all individuals with mental illness and their providers. This year’s event, which was held Thursday, was themed “Stigma: How Far We’ve Come.”
There also are other outlets provided locally of which the public may not be aware, such as a crisis intervention training course for police officers offered each August, and the Teen Trend Seminar held for parents in June, which educates them regarding criminal and behavioral health.
“We are pretty proud of all the services we offer,” Mendat said. “For a rural area, we try our best to develop the most services that we can, and the best treatment available for our individuals.”
Mary Brown, Coordinator of the Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team, works hand in hand with other community groups to ensure mental health services are as available as possible.
“There is still such a stigma when it comes to mental health,” she said. “The brain is still a part of the body, and we have to take care of that.”
Suicide prevention teams can help people find local providers so they have the resources they need.
Services are available locally not only to people facing a crisis, but to the family and friends around them as well, Brown said.
“We offer training for someone to recognize signs and symptoms when it comes to someone dealing with a mental health crisis,” she said.
The Community Support Group meets every second and fourth Wednesday in Clearfield, and the Suicide Prevention Team meets monthly in DuBois. The team offers free suicide prevention training in the two-county area.
“We show people someone still cares about you,” she said. “These people are hopeless and helpless and in a tunnel they can’t see out of — all they see is darkness. We want to show them people still care.”
For more information, visit www.ccc-j.com and www.1istoomany.org. The SPT crisis line is 1-800-341-5040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.