PUNXSUTAWNEY — When Adrienne Fye left Punxsutawney she had no plans to move back to her hometown, but now that she owns her own business here she couldn’t imagine life any other way.
Fye opened Breathe Peace Wellness Spa about a month ago, and is still putting the finishing touches in the business.
While traveling she says she found a passion for wellness and peace of mind. Fye completed teacher training for yoga in 2011, and became a licensed massage therapist in 2013. She and her mother run Santosha Yoga LLC out of her mother’s home.
Fye offers all modalities of massage therapy and recently secured an infrared sauna that can fit two people.
“I was always thinking I would love to have my own wellness center, and then it just transformed into getting this,” Fye said. “It’s really exciting because it’s been a dream of mine for a while.”
Once the yoga room is finished, she says she will also offer yoga classes. Fye hopes to expand her wellness services in the future.
Fye will have an esthetician starting at the center in the summer. She is also hoping to find a dermatologist to spend time at the center, and has considered a nail technician. The nail technician would offer natural manicures and pedicures with non-toxic paint.
“Eventually I would like to have people have memberships so people can come in and get a robe and slippers and do your treatment, then get in the sauna and chill out, or go to the yoga studio or meditate.”
Her future goal is to find more practitioners to join her in the shop. She is still working on some of the final renovations, but has several treatment rooms finished and open.
“I’m really glad I found this building. It’s a great location and it’s nice,” Fye said.