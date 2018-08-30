RIDGWAY — Ridgway native Kim Ezell loves taking old things full of history and bringing them back to life.
The Elk County National Bank, which was built in 1889, is on its way to becoming “The Brew Bank Brewing Co.” — an airbnb, restaurant and microbrewery location.
The old bank on the corner in downtown Ridgway has been many things, including a radio station, senior center and more.
Ezell purchased the bank last fall, and is hoping to be open by January of next year, she said. The project has taken longer than expected due to required permitting.
Main Street in her hometown of Ridgway was the perfect, high-traffic location for the business she had in mind, she said.
She remembers the old Victorian building from her childhood, Ezell says, and plans to keep its old characteristics while adding modern-day touches.
“I care about this community,” she said. “This location is an anchor spot when you hit town.”
Ezell lives in Texas, but also owns a home in Ridgway — a old Victorian home she and her husband, Al, also brought back to life, and where they enjoy spending some weeks out of the year.
Her vision is for the business to become a place where travelers and business people can stop and stay, have a nice lunch or a drink in a relaxed environment.
Keeping in mind Ridgway and Elk County’s festivals, such as the Ridgway Rendezvous chainsaw extravaganza and beer and wine festivals throughout the year, Ezell said she thought there needed to be more rooms available for visitors. There also are no breweries in Ridgway, she said.
“In a small community, people are limited to what they have,” she said.
She plans on supporting other local vendors, just as they have supported her throughout this project, Ezell says. “Everyone has been really encouraging.”
The two rooms and two suites upstairs are freshly painted and spacious, offering an above-ground view of Courthouse street and the town.
Her vision includes brew tanks in the front windows downstairs, high bar tables, flatscreen televisions and a “brew master,” Ezell says of the microbrewery.
It has always been a dream of hers to put her passion for Ridgway back into the community, which is why this project was perfect, Ezell says.
She has kept many of the building’s old traits, such as the two bank vaults, woodwork and original marble walls. Ezell has still added modern-day features, she said. Very little has needed to be done structurally, she said.
“New buildings don’t have the appeal that this one does,” she said.
