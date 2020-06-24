JOHNSONBURG — The deed to the block-long, 1890 Brick Block is now in the hands of the Johnsonburg Community Trust.
Blocks of the downtown buildings in Johnsonburg Borough are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and all are built on the site of the first settlement in Elk County. About a half dozen of these historic treasures stand vacant and in need of stewardship.
The Brick Block structure is said to be the first outdoor mall in the United States. Members are exposing five-bricks-thick internal firewalls, uncovering tin ceilings, hardware floors and original storefront details, such as skylights.
Volunteers have removed 42 tons of debris from the 45,000 square-foot structure. This year alone, more than 600 volunteer hours have been logged, and about 600 additional hours of donated professional services have been given, including accounting, architectural and business planning, construction, electrical, grants, events, legal, web design and others.
The project’s phases include securing and protecting the building to raise funds, mitigating further damage to the building, cleaning, painting and planning, and rehabilitating retail and residential units and all 12 bay windows.
Currently, the Trust is wrapping up phase I and heading into phase II of its $3 million rehabilitation plan. Choosing to demolish this cornerstone structure, at the heart of the Borough of Johnsonburg’s Commercial Historic District, likely would have begun the end of revitalizing the borough’s historic downtown.
The Trust plans to raise funds via private donations, events, matching funds and grants. These funds, along with cash on hand, will be used to rehabilitate the grounds and the historic façade, as well as the 12 street-level retail units and 12 upper-level residential units in the Brick Block.
Revenue received, from operations of the structure, will be reinvested in the Brick Block or otherwise used to support the mission of the Trust. This rehabilitation project has the potential to generate approximately 75 full and part-time jobs, as well as reinvigorate a deteriorated downtown and enhance community pride.
Hundreds of businesses and residents have occupied the Brick Block over the last 130 years. Now, they may do so again, for years to come.
Learn more by visitingwww.johnsonburgcommunitytrust.com.