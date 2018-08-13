BROCKPORT — Bridges connect things, making it possible to get from one side of something to another.
Frank Christini (the spelling was later changed to Cristini) was born in 1913, grew up in Brockport, worked in the mines, played poker and, in 1942, was drafted into service as an Army medic in World War II.
He spent the next two years “stateside” before he was sent overseas in 1944, contributing to the U.S. liberation of the Philippines on the way to subduing Japan.
By that time, Japan’s military was decimated, reduced to playing defense as the American tidal wave swept toward the home islands.
So desperate were the Japanese that they adopted kamikaze attacks on U.S. ships to delay the inevitable. Planes were loaded with explosives and suicide pilots flew them into any ship they could find.
The Navy estimates that 2,800 kamikaze planes destroyed 34 ships, damaged 368 others, killed 4,900 service personnel and wounded more than 4,800.
Four days before Christmas 1944, Frank became one of those victims when the tank landing ship he was on – LST-460 – sank after an enemy plane evaded anti-aircraft fire.
Listed as missing in action, hIs mother waited for him to return home, to cross the bridge across Little Toby Creek to the homestead that still stands where Playground Road and Old Penfield Road connect.
Frank’s body was never found, and the family did not receive official notification that he died in action until nearly a year later.
The bridge has been dedicated as the U.S. Army PFC Frank Cristini Memorial Bridge by the Horton Township Supervisors, crowning the efforts of some of Cristini’s descendants to “bring him home.” The family homestead is visible from the bridge, completing the link between the past and the present.
His extended family is grateful that the township supervisors appreciated the importance of honoring a local boy and a World War II hero who, in a meaningful way, is finally home.
