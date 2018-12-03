DuBOIS — A cold, rainy night did not stop a crowd from coming out Friday to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage in the DuBois City Park during the Brighten the Night event.
Prior to the tree lighting, dozens of youngsters lined the stage to get a chance to sit on the lap of Santa Claus, who was accompanied, as usual, by Mrs. Claus.
The event, organized by the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group, kicks off the holiday season annually. There was food, hot cocoa, crafts courtesy of Pat Catan’s, a performance by the baton corps, Kidnetix, and carols being sung by Brennan Bell.
“It was an opportunity for children and families to get a free photo with Mr. And Mrs. Claus,” said DDRG Manager Dan Bowman. He said many volunteers stepped up to help this year, including members of the Penn State DuBois Baseball Team.
No Brighten the Night event would be complete without city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio leading story time, reading to the children from a copy of “The Night Before Christmas.”
More activities are being planned by the Downtown DuBois group, including the Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the DuBois Public Library, 31 S. Brady St., DuBois.
On Saturday, Dec. 15, there will be Breakfast with Mickey and Minnie from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Fourth Ward Hose Co., 250 S. Brady St., DuBois.
“The Fourth Ward Hose Co. has done this for a long time,” said Bowman. “It’s another wonderful event that goes on in the downtown holiday-wise, especially for kids in the area.”
