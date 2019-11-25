DuBOIS — The holiday season officially began in the City of DuBois Friday night as a large crowd gathered around the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage in the DuBois City Park to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree for the annual Brighten the Night event.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and Jazzlyn Harris of DuBois, winner of the 2020 PA Junior Teen pageant lit the tree.
Once the tree lighting took place, dozens of children lined the stage waiting their turn to sit on the lap of Santa Claus, who was accompanied by Mrs. Claus at the event. Both arrived in the city park with fire trucks from the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
The event is organized annually by Downtown DuBois Inc. and featured food, hot cocoa, crafts and carols being sung throughout the night by Brennan Bell. A special solo, “Holly Jolly Christmas,” was performed by Lanny Prosper.
An annual Brighten the Night tradition featured Suplizio reading to the children from a copy of “The Night Before Christmas.”
Clearfield County Fair Queen Rebecca Liddle of DuBois also made an appearance during a sing-along of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”
More activities are being planned by the Downtown DuBois group, including Small Business Saturday to be held all day on Saturday, Nov. 30. This will be a time for shoppers to start at their favorite shop and explore. There will be specials, caroling and beautiful window displays, in addition to extended hours and a chance to win Christmas cash.
Breakfast with Minnie and Mickey Mouse will be from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Fourth Ward Hose Co. at 250 S. Brady St., DuBois.
Elf on the Shelf will also be on Saturday, Dec. 14, and will be revamped this year. It will include a Street Fair on Scribner Avenue with the Reitz Theater. Those attending will be able to get their picture taken with Santa and one of his favorite elves.
In addition, people will be able to enjoy an elf scavenger hunt, crafts and stories with Mrs. Claus at the DuBois Public Library and more. The fun will start at 1 p.m.
Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be held at Fort Worth will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.