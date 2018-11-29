DuBOIS — The Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group plans to kick off the holiday season with the annual lighting of the Christmas tree Friday night during the Brighten the Night event to be held in the DuBois City Park on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage.
“We’ve been working very hard to make it a wonderful night,” said DDRG Manager Dan Bowman at Wednesday’s Coffee and Commerce.
Brighten the Night will start at 6 p.m. and the public is invited.
According to Bowman, there will be appearances by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, various groups will perform, including the baton performance corps Kidnetix, some sing-alongs, crafts for children and some treats.
“It’ll be an opportunity for children and families to get a free photo with Mr. And Mrs. Claus,” said Bowman.
“We have a lot of quality volunteers who were really stepping to help us this year and we’re excited about that help because it takes a little bit of stress off of us,” said Bowman.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio will lead story time, reading to the children from a copy of “The Night Before Christmas.”
Other holiday events
Bowman also announced that the Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the DuBois Public Library, 31 S. Brady St., DuBois.
“That will be a wonderful day for families to get involved in the downtown,” said Bowman.
This year, the scavenger hunt will start the library for registration.
“They’ll go around to the local businesses here in town, and they will try and find the elf on the shelf, jot it down to see where they had placed it,” said Bowman. “And then, once they have it all filled out, they’ll go back to the library, and they’ll all be entered into a prize drawing. I think we’ll have three age groups. And we will draw those who have completed and brought it back in the correct amount of time. It’ll be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will also be various activities for children at the library.
“In between that time, Mrs. Claus will be there to hand out goodie bags, and interact with the kids a little bit. We’re excited about that one, also,” said Bowman.
On Saturday, Dec. 15, there will be Breakfast with Mickey and Minnie from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Fourth Ward Hose Co., 250 S. Brady St., DuBois.
“The Fourth Ward Hose Co. has done this for a long time,” said Bowman. “It’s another wonderful event that goes on in the downtown holiday-wise, especially for kids in the area.”
