PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce celebrated a successful first ever bring-your-own-chair bingo in Barclay Square Tuesday evening.
The chamber had been making plans to start holding a monthly bingo night several months ago, but was having trouble finding an appropriate venue because of COVID-19 restrictions. Finally deciding the solution was to have bingo outside, they began working out the details of the event.
The idea of having bingo players bring their own chairs, and in some cases tables, minimized the need to clean up and sanitize after the event.
“We kept trying to think of how and where we could do this, and we decided to do it in the park,” said Mandi Perry, chamber board member. “It was up to people on their own free will if they wanted to bring their own stuff that was already clean, and that was the safest way for us to provide the social distancing.”
Perry said the chamber was happy to see everyone socially distanced themselves while setting up in the park as well.
“We had a really great turnout, and we’ve already had people asking us when it’s going to happen again. We need that kind of feedback so we know whether it’s worth it or not,” Perry said.
The chamber was trying to find a way to give the community something to do while being responsible. The jackpot for the night was $500, but Perry said with more participation that could go up.
A night of bingo turned into more than just a few bingo games once the ball got rolling. There were also 50/50 tickets, rip-tickets, a Chinese auction, Laska’s Pizza, and popcorn and snacks provided by the community center.
“The most important thing for us, we still want to have events for the community, and involve the community, so we’ve just had to get really creative and utilize our park and the outdoors,” Perry said.
The chamber also gave a thank you to Kevin Davis who helped them set up and run the night of bingo, calling him the “bingo king” as he has helped set up bingo throughout the town for years.
“We had no clue what to do and what to expect, so he has been a big help. He has jumped in and helped us out with all of that,” Perry said.
The chamber is trying to have something every month to remain a face for the community and get people involved. Bingo seemed to be a popular event that will be returning. The Blues, Brews, and Barbecues second annual event is set for Oct. 10, serving as the next big event from the chamber.