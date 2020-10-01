RIDGWAY — A brisket dinner fundraiser hosted by Fox’s Pizza Den in Ridgway Saturday will benefit the Ridgway Ambulance Corp. and all of its efforts.
The fundraiser, which will be held at the Old Love’s Canoe Lot at 3 Main St., will begin at 11 a.m. and last until it’s sold out. The cost is $12 and dinners include baked beans, a roll and dessert.
Paramedic Supervisor Thor Lehman said this is the second year that Ridgway Fox’s Pizza Den Owner Scott Jacobs has taken it upon himself to help the RAC. Jacobs came up with this idea last year, and the dinners sold out in just under two hours.
“We are grateful for the continued support,” he said. “We hope to see everyone come out for a great meal.”
“Chuckwagon Bar-B-Que” of Wilcox will prepare the brisket, Lehman said, and the meals will be prepared and served by the owner and ambulance personnel.
Proceeds will go toward things like operational costs, Lehman said.
“This support is more needed now than ever before,” he said. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, the ambulance has been hit-and-miss with calls, which in turn, cut into the revenue of the service.”
Never fear, though, Lehman notes.
“We are not got anywhere,” he said. “The service is not in danger, but every little bit helps.”
Follow the RAC on Facebook for more information.