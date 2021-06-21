PENFIELD — For six years now, family, friends and community supporters have gathered to honor the memory of DuBois native Brittany Baird, while taking to the road for a great cause.
The annual Brittany Baird Memorial Dice Run was held June 12, with the 119-mile route beginning in Penfield and traveling to Clearfield, Reynoldsville, Brookville, Punxsutawney and then back to Penfield, welcoming more than 200 participants.
Baird, a DuBois Area High School graduate, was 25 years old when she was killed in a canoeing accident on the Clarion River in May 2014.
Her father and lifelong DuBois resident Lon Baird said the 2021 event was a “huge success,” raising nearly $14,000 for the Haven House homeless shelter in DuBois. Motorcycles, Jeeps and convertibles all participated that day, luckily accompanied by beautiful weather.
Each year, Lon and his wife, Marcy, and their daughter, Jessica, as well as other family members and avid supporters, never miss the chance to cherish Brittany’s memory.
Don Guthridge, vice president of the Haven House board of directors, said the Baird family and the Memorial Dice Run have become a crucial supporter of Haven House, which helps provide resources and temporary shelter to those facing hard times.
Following the Dice Run, Lon said dinner was served at the Penfield Grange Hall, provided by the Penfield Firemen’s Club. Music was provided by DJ Don Tagliente, and numerous raffle prizes were donated by local businesses and residents.
All of the attendees and sponsors are what make this ride a community effort, said Lon.
“This event has quickly become one of the most successful charity events in the area, raising close to $80,000 since its inception in 2015,” he said. “The Baird family would like to thank all of the sponsors and participants.”
The 2022 Brittany Baird Memorial Dice Run is set for June 4, 2022.
Anyone interested in volunteering or making donations for next year’s event can contact Lon at llbaird@gmail.com.