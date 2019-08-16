BROCKPORT — The Brockport Army and Navy Club and Joseph M. Gradizzi, 51, of Kersey, will face a preliminary hearing Tuesday on charges of failing to carry workers’ compensation insurance.
Charges were filed against the Brockport Army and Navy Club and Gradizzi at the office of Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin July 18. Gradizzi faces 35 third-degree misdemeanor counts, while the club is charged with 39 counts of failure to carry workers’ compensation insurance in 2014, according to complaints filed at Martin’s office.
During the period of July 18, 2014, through Aug. 25, 2014, Gradizzi allegedly did not have workers’ compensation insurance and was not exempted as a self insurer, according to the complaint.
An investigator with the Department of Labor and Industry’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation found Gradizzi was allegedly operating the club on Route 219 in Brockport in violation of section 305 of the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act, according to the complaint.
Gradizzi was also found to allegedly have failed section 307 of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code, according to the complaint. Each day’s violation constitutes a separate offense. Section 307 of the PCC discusses liability of organizations and certain related persons, generally with corporations.
Gradizzi’s hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at Martin’s office in Johnsonburg.