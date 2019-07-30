BROCKPORT — The Brockport Army and Navy Club and a Kersey man are facing more than 30 charges after allegedly failing to carry workers’ compensation insurance in 2014.
Joseph M. Gradizzi, 51, of Kersey, is charged with 35 third-degree misdemeanor counts, and the Brockport Army and Navy Club 39 counts, of failure to carry workers’ compensation insurance, according to complaints filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office July 18.
An investigator with the Department of Labor and Industry’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation found Gradizzi was allegedly operating the club on Route 219 in Brockport in violation of section 305 of the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act, according to the criminal complaint.
According to the DLI, section 305 states, “Every employer liable under this act to pay compensation shall insure the payment of compensation in the State Workmen’s Insurance Fund, or in any insurance company, or mutual association or company, authorized to insure such liability in this Commonwealth, unless such employer shall be exempted by the department from such insurance.”
The act also says any employer wishing to be exempt from insuring any part of liability for compensation must file an application to do so, and pay a $500 fee to the department.
“Any employer who fails to comply with the provisions of this section for every such failure, shall, upon conviction in the court of common pleas, be guilty of a misdemeanor of the third degree,” Section 305 (b) states.
During the period of July 18, 2014, through Aug. 25, 2014, Gradizzi allegedly did not have workers’ compensation insurance and was not exempted as a self insurer, according to the criminal complaint.
Gradizzi was also found to have failed section 307 of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code, according to the complaint. Each day’s violation constitutes a separate offense. Section 307 of the PCC discusses liability of organizations and certain related persons, generally with corporations.
Gradizzi’s hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Aug. 20 at Martin’s office.