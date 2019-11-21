WILCOX — A Brockport contractor faces felony charges after he allegedly never paid his clients back $5,375.
Jeffrey Dean Larson, 50, of Brockport, has been charged with conducting deceptive or fraudulent business practices, a third-degree felony, and theft by deception, also a third-degree felony, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Nov. 14.
Ridgway-based Pennsylvania State Police reported an incident that rseportedly occurred between Aug. 11, 2018, and Nov. 2, 2019, at 5518 Bendigo Road in Jones Township, Elk County.
Larson, of Kalco Resources, was reportedly hired by a couple to help them build their new house. During that time, the couple reportedly wrote Larson a $5,375 check to buy trusses, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Larson reportedly never ordered or delivered the trusses to the job site.
An agreement was reportedly made between Larson and the couple, where he said he would pay back the money, and allegedly never did, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Larson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at Martin’s office.