DuBOIS — A Brockport contractor faces felony charges of never having refunded $5,622.38 to a client, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Jan. 15, state police in DuBois charged Jeffrey Dean Larson, 51, with conducting deceptive or fraudulent business practices, a third-degree felony, making a false statement to induce agreement for home improvement services, also a third-degree felony, and theft by deception, also a third-degree felony. The stem from the period between May 20, 2019 and Sept. 9, 2019 at a residence on South Street, Union Township, Rockton.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a Rockton man hired Larson to undertake a remodeling project on his garage and they agreed to an estimated price of $5,622.38 on May 31, 2019. Larson reportedly required a 50 percent down payment before starting the project. On June 4, 2019, the victim provided Larson with a $3,000 check as the down payment.
On July 9, 2019, Larson reportedly contacted the victim and asked if he would pay the remaining balance of the project if he were to give him a $322.38 discount. Larson allegedly said it would help him get caught up on other projects and speed the start date for the victim’s project. The victim reportedly gave Larson a check for $2,300.
On Aug. 16, 2019, Larson allegedly said he would begin the project on Sept. 3, 2019, and if the project was not complete by the end of September, the victim would receive a full refund. However, on Aug. 29, 2019, Larson allegedly stated that he would still start the project during the week of Sept. 1 but it would be after Sept. 3. No material or labor was provided by Larson during the week, the affidavit said.
On Sept. 9, Larson and the victim met and the victim asked for a full refund due to not having received any materials or labor after paying the full amount for the project two months earlier. Larson reportedly said he did not have the money to repay the victim. The victim has had no contact with Larson since that day.
Larson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14 at Ford’s office.