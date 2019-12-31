BROCKPORT — A Brockport man is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail after he allegedly threatened to kill his grandparents and set their house on fire.
David Eugene Uhl, of Brockport, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats, five second-degree misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of harassment, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Dec. 22.
Ridgway-based state police were dispatched to a domestic incident in progress on Mountain Church Road in Brockport Dec. 21, where Uhl was allegedly threatening to kill his grandparents with a knife and was pouring chemicals inside the residence.
The victims reportedly told police that Uhl tried to light perfume on fire with a lighter in order to set the residence on fire, according to the affidavit of probable cause. When that failed, he attempted to find gasoline outside of the residence but failed. Uhl allegedly poured bleach and ammonia on the floor, which created dangerous fumes inside of the single-wide trailer.
This created a hazardous environment for the residents and first responders, so the Horton Township Fire Department recommended the home be evacuated, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victims reportedly told police Uhl had a knife in his hand and threatened to kill everyone. They also said Uhl has allegedly been talking to imaginary people, “hearing voices” and believes he has a bullet in his jaw that “is a microphone,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Uhl was committed for an involuntary mental-health evaluation at Penn Highlands DuBois. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8 at Martin’s office.