DuBOIS — A Brockport man is facing charges of assault and harassment involving his ex-girlfriend, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Dec. 8, Corey Sheldon Bigelow, 27, 219 Brandy Camp Road, Brockport, was charged by Sandy Township Police with a misdemeanor count of assault and a summary count of harassment as a result of an incident that same day on Mountain Run Road in Sandy Township.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed at Ford’s office, Clearfield County Control received a call from Bigelow’s ex-girlfriend, who reported that Bigelow came to her house, grabbed her and pulled her off the couch. The police were advised that Bigelow fled the area and that the victim did not need an ambulance.
Upon arrival, police made contact with the ex-girlfriend and another woman, who said she was there when Bigelow entered the house and saw him grab the victim by the arm, the affidavit said.
The victim told the police Bigelow entered the house in an agitated state and came directly over to her while she was on the couch, the affidavit said. The victim said he accused her of having boyfriends. She reportedly said she believed he was high on meth. She said Bigelow grabbed her by the arm and yanked her off the couch.
Police were shown the marks on her right arm which were red and scraped. The victim said she did not need medical treatment at that time, the affidavit said.
Earlier in the evening on Dec. 8, police responded to the victim’s residence for the report of a male kicking in a door and having a verbal altercation with the victim, the affidavit said. The victim said the male was Bigelow and he had threatened her. As of three months ago, Bigelow no longer lives there, the victim said, however, he has been back and forth in the house over that period.
Bond, set at $25,000, was posted. His preliminary hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Ford’s office.
