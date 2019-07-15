BROCKPORT — A Brockport man was recently jailed after he allegedly struck a woman and threatened her with a gun.
Ridgway State Police filed charges against Jacob Richard Anna, 30, of Brockport, for making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment July 7.
According to the RSP police report, an incident between Anna and the 22-year-old Brockport woman occurred on Boggy Run Road July 7. The two reportedly engaged in a verbal argument which turned physical when Anna allegedly struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, causing a laceration to her inner lip.
Anna then allegedly retrieved a loaded AK-47 and magazines, making threats to harm the woman and any police officers who intervened, according to RSP. Anna left the Horton Township residence on foot, and was later taken into custody on a warrant.
Anna is confined in the Elk County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. July 31 at the office of Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin in Johnsonburg.