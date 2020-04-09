BROCKPORT — A Brockport man is facing a felony theft charges for failing to complete work for which he was paid last July.
Marienville based state police filed charges against Jeffrey Dean Larson, 51, of Brockport on March 11, including a felony theft charge.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim hired Larson to build a canopy style roof on his camper in July 2019. Larson was allegedly paid $5,747.23 to complete the job.
After several calls, and Larson not showing up to complete the work, the victim began the work himself in mid August. About a week later, Larson allegedly returned and dug seven holes. The last time he was at the site was September 2019.
On Oct. 1 Larson reportedly signed a completion agreement that he would have the work done by Oct. 20, but still never returned to finish the job.
Larson allegedly still has not returned the payment for the job and never did the work.
Larson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 5 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.