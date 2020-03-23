REYNOLDSVILLE — A Brockport man faces felony charges for possessing child pornography and for inappropriately touching his stepdaughter.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against William Gerald Washburn, 30, of Brockport, on March 11, including three felony charges of child pornography, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.
Children and Youth Services requested assistance from state police while investigating a childline report involving the abuse of a nine-year-old girl.
CYS worker Alyssa Snyder interviewed the child, who reportedly told her Washburn was a bad person and has touched her with his hands, mouth, and tongue.
The victim’s mother reportedly said she was aware that Washburn had nude photos of the victim in the shower on his phone, in his email, in January. She said she deleted the photos when she found them, and allegedly knew of Washburn’s taking screenshots of teenage girls and sending them to his email.
Police reportedly executed a search warrant to seize three cell phones, one tablet, four flash drives, five disposable cameras, and a broken computer.
A preliminary hearing for Washburn is scheduled for April 28 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.