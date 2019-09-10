REYNOLDSVILLE — A Brockport man faces felony charges for strangulation after an argument that reportedly took place on Sept. 4.
DuBois based state police filed charges against Richard Lee Anderson, 53, of Brockport, including a felony strangulation charge, a misdemeanor assault charge and a summary harassment charge.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Anderson and his adult son got into a verbal disagreement that turned physical. Anderson allegedly pushed his son up against a wall and grabbed him by his throat. His son reported to police his father squeezed his throat so hard, he was unable to breathe.
He then pushed his father away, grabbed his cell phone, and left the house. Police responded to the house he went to to get away from his father to conduct the interview.
The police officer conducting the interview noted there were visible red marks on his neck and a red mark on his chest.
Anderson posted bail for $25,000 unsecured. He is waiting for a preliminary hearing with Magisterial Judge David B. Inzana on Sept. 25.