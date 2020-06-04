KERSEY — A Brockport man has been jailed on charges that he tried to strangle a woman and struck her in the face.
Robert Auther Murray of Brockport is charged with strangulation, a felony in the second degree, simple assault and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob's office May 19.
Ridgway State Police received a call from Penn Highlands DuBois May 19 reporting that a woman was there with physical injuries resulting from an alleged domestic dispute with Murray. The woman told police she and Murray engaged in an argument while in a car, and he stopped driving, pushed her out of the car on Boone Mountain Road in Elk County and grabbed her by the throat with both hands, attempting to choke her, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Murray also allegedly struck the woman with a closed fist in the face and rib area, as well as grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down the road. Murray also pulled the woman's shoes off, causing a foot fracture, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman reportedly told police she did not go to the hospital that night because she was in fear of Murray.
Murray's preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. June 16. He is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.