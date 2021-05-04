BROCKPORT — A Brockport woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly trespassed into her neighbor’s house.
Jessica Ann Chase, 38, of Brockport, is charged with the third-degree felony of criminal trespassing by entering a structure, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office.
Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway were dispatched to Keystone Road April 8 for reports of a trespassing incident that had previously occurred April 6. The woman told police that between noon and 2 p.m., she came home through the garage door and could reportedly hear someone inside, according to the affidavit of probable cause. When she walked through the door into the room near the sliding doors, the neighbor woman, Chase, and a child were allegedly inside the house.
The two were reportedly walking up the steps from the basement, the woman told police, and she could tell the child must have been swinging in the basement, as she could hear the swing moving. The woman’s granddaughter’s toys were “all messed up,” she said, so she assumed the child had been playing with the toys. She never gave Chase permission to enter the home, especially without her there.
Chase’s preliminary hearing is set for May 26.