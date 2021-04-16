BROCKPORT — A Brockport woman has been jailed on felony charges after she allegedly walked into a house naked and stole a beer out of the fridge while under the influence of controlled substances.
Jessica Ann Chase, 39, of Brockport, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree, burglary, a first-degree felony, criminal trespassing, a felony in the third degree, theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, open lewdness, indecent exposure, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office April 8.
Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway were dispatched to Keystone Road in Horton Township April 7 for reports of a naked woman with a blanket over her, drinking a beer on the complainant’s porch. Upon police’s arrival, the woman, identified as Chase, had went back to her residence, but refused to open the door. Police entered the residence to conduct a welfare check on Chase and a 3-year-old child, whom she had allegedly left alone inside the residence, according to the affidavit probable cause.
Drug paraphernalia, including multiple smoking devices, were observed in plain view and within reach of the child. Chase also allegedly showed several indicators of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and became combative with police and was placed in handcuffs. Chase was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for an evaluation April 7 and released the same day, due to medical personnel believing she was not suffering from a mental health episode, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police spoke with the complainant April 8, who said Chase allegedly came inside of the house through the basement door. She reportedly was asked to leave multiple times, but went upstairs and took a beer out of the fridge. She left, but came back with the beer she allegedly stole and began drinking it on the front porch. She then walked around to the back deck of the home, picked up a flower pot and dropped it, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Medical records from April 8 showed Chase allegedly tested positive for benzodiazepines and cannabinoids.
Bail is set at $30,000.