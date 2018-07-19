BROCKPORT — A 50-year-old Brockport woman died in a fire which occurred at 10:57 p.m. Tuesday at 36 Howard Road, Brockport, according to state police in Ridgway.
The body of Terri Gustafson was found on the second floor of the single family dwelling.
Gustafson’s mother, Donna Truesdale, 70, and her grandmother, Elizabeth Hetrick, 95, both of Brockport, were able to escape the home without injury.
Cpl. Greg Agosti, deputy fire marshal and supervisor of the Troop C state police fire marshal unit based in Ridgway, said the fire was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived at the scene. He said they tried to gain access to the second floor of the home, where Gustafson was, but they were unable to due to the heavy fire conditions.
The Pennsylvania State Police Crime Unit and Fire Marshal are still investigating the origin and cause of the fire. Investigators do not believe it is suspicious in nature, Agosti said.
There was no evidence of any smoke alarms in the home, he said.
Damage to the uninsured home is estimated at $200,000.
Fire departments responding to the scene were Horton Township, Fox Township, Brockway, Ridgway, Penfield, Jay Township, Sandy Township and DuBois City.
Brockway Ambulance also assisted.
The American Red Cross is assisting the victims of the fire.
