BROCKWAY – Dominic Carlini is entering seventh grade at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School in the fall, but he will come to school with a little buzz behind him.
Carlini is taking on beekeeping in the yard behind his house. He has a small hive and thousands of bees, which he tends to every day. The goal of the hobby is to eventually get some of his own honey to use at home, or even sell, if things get along that far.
“I like that you get to make your own honey, not buy it from the store,” Carlini said. “That’s what I liked about gardening, too. You have fresh vegetables. I enjoy planting stuff.”
Carlini’s natural curiosity started with gardening, and he and his mother disagree on how long he has been tending the family garden. He remembers when the family had mulch out in front of the house, so he threw seeds in there to see if they grew. He then refined his technique over time, and when his family got new landscaping done out front and the grass grew, he moved his garden to a box behind the house. He said that the mulch is the secret.
“Mulch is what you need,” Carlini said. “Tomatoes and cucumbers love it. Peppers don’t like the mulch.”
He hopes that talent transfers to bees and honey. Carlini’s mother had talked about beekeeping when he was younger, so that stuck in the back of his mind. When an uncle gave them a beekeeping box, the family decided to give it a try, but beekeeping is not something one just starts without laying some groundwork.
“There are 20,000 stinging insects, so you have to have a lot of preparation if you want to get bees,” Carlini’s mother, Kris Carlini, said. “My friend Wayne Kline is a beekeeper and he introduced us to Ron Huey or Huey’s Bees. He’s been a tremendous help and got us rolling.”
Huey looked at the old beehive and decided what needed to be done to it to make it usable. Kline brought the first box of bees.
“When Wayne brought in the first buzzing box of bees, you think, ‘Oh, no! What did I just get myself into?’” Kris said.
There is a class through Penn State Extension to continue preparation. The family did the class and talked to their beekeeping mentors, joined a Facebook group called Central PA Beekeepers, and they also checked with their neighbors to make sure everyone was okay with having the hive in the neighborhood. No one nearby was allergic to bees, so the family got underway.
“The borough has an ordinance about keeping chickens, but not bees,” Kris added.
Carlini wanted to be the chief beekeeper. At 12 years old, he is not afraid of the bees.
“I have a been stung a few times,” he said. “The first week or so, you’re a little nervous. Now, I’m not nervous. If you overreact, the bees will sting you more. So, I’ve learned to not be scared, because if you’re scared, you’ll be stung.”
The key, apparently, is to be slow and calm. When checking on his bees, Carlini is very slow and methodical, using the smoker to calm the bees before checking the hives to make sure the bees are healthy, the baby bees are hatching, the honey is being produced, and there are not mites or other problems.
The type of bee they have are common Italian bees, which are very calm. However, Carlini’s mother got lots of Benadryl and got an EpiPen just to be prepared. Kris compared the bees to “The Bee Movie.”
While many children his age are playing video games and staying inside the house, Carlini explores his world and feeds his curiosity. He hopes that his classmates can do the same.
“Just try new stuff,” Carlini said. “Don’t be afraid to try to do new things. That’s what I do.”