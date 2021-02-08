BROCKWAY – At its February meeting, the Brockway Borough Council settled on a resolution to help the borough guide gatherings in the community.
The new resolution aims to help the borough plan for events like demonstrations and rallies while still protecting the rights of its citizens. People wishing to hold a rally must contact the borough office during regular business hours ahead of an event. The borough is asking that the contact happens at least five days before the event.
Solicitor Ross Ferraro explained that the resolution will help keep the borough prepared for events on public streets, parks and property. It also reminds the organizers that they are responsible for helping to clean up any garbage or materials created by the event.
“Obviously, with all the rallies and protests that have gone on over the past year or so, the borough felt that it was a good idea to have some regulations that would also be reasonable and allow people to exercise their First Amendment rights of speech and assembly,” Ferraro said.
Fire department report
The fire department received its COVID-19 shots recently. Fourteen firefighters got the shot, and Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said that it took weeks of coordinating with county emergency management and Penn Highlands Healthcare to get everything set up.
The fire department responded to nine calls for service since the last meeting. They have also submitted a grant to help replace aging hoses and quick connectors.
The department is still selling Tri-County Gun Bash tickets and 2021 calendars.
Memorandum of understanding for police
The borough signed a memorandum of understanding with the Brockway Area School District and the Pennsylvania State Police.
The memorandum was prepared by the state police and it allows that entity and the Brockway Police Department to assist the school with investigations.
Other business
The borough reminded residents that the plans for the Route 219-28 intersection project are on the PennDOT website. Public comment will be open on the site until Feb. 8.
Resident George Miller sent an article to the council discussing the impact of antiskid on waterways.
The Brockway Borough Council will meet again March 4 at the Brockway Ambulance Building.