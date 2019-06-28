BROCKWAY — Brockway Ambulance has teamed up with Penn Highlands DuBois to host a health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at the Brockway Ambulance Training Center, Brockway.
“Whether you are from Brockway or any community, you are invited,” Don Moore, president of the board for Brockway Ambulance and a registered nurse at Penn Highlands DuBois, said. “Healthcare is always changing, and if you are in the healthcare field, you don’t always know what is available. Even with the ambulance services, there is a lot to learn about what is happening in regard to Medicare cutbacks and what we offer.”
“We also feel this is a good way for us to give back to the community,” Moore said.
Attending from Penn Highlands Healthcare are Breast Care Services, the Stroke Center, GI Lab, the Emergency Department and Patient Safety along with others from the community.
“We are always happy to participate in events that reach out to the community,” John Sutika, president of PH DuBois said. “By sharing information, we hope we can help people make good decisions about their health.”