BROCKWAY — The Brockway American Legion is approaching a membership crisis.
On Veterans Day, members of American Legion Post 95 went to Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School for a ceremony. As part of that ceremony, the honor guard fired a rifle salute. According to Post 95 Commander Bill Sabatose, the honor guard is getting older and no one has stepped up to fill the ranks.
“If you look at the honor guard, they’re getting older,” Sabatose said. “We need new members.”
Until Congress passed the LEGION Act this year, veterans who served honorably during the Cold War could not join the American Legion. Now, the goal of the American Legion is to tell those veterans that they are eligible.
“Cold War veterans served, but they couldn’t join before,” Sabatose said. “Our members over 60 have been active [in the Legion], but there are so many people who couldn’t help us.”
Sabatose said that the act is already having a positive impact on the Legion.
“At the elementary school veterans’ ceremony, I had four or five people ask me for applications,” Sabatose said. “If people want to join, they just have to call the post.”
Legion Members can join the honor guard as well. The honor guard performs the rifle salute at funerals and at various ceremonies throughout the year. The honor guard also plays “Taps” on the bugle after the rifle salute.
Sabatose is a part of the honor guard. He joined the other veterans outside of the junior-senior high school to fire the salute. He said that joining the honor guard is not difficult.
“All a veteran needs is an honorable discharge,” he said. “We’ll send them to the tux shop and get them a uniform. Then, we’ll train them how to shoot the rifles. If anyone’s interested, we’ll train them.”
The American Legion Post 95 in Brockway can be reached at 265-2404. Other posts can be found through the website at www.legion.org.