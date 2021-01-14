BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area School District and the Educational Support Professional Association have agreed to a new five-year contract.
The school board approved the contract, which will run until June 30, 2026.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza made the January meeting one of thankfulness. He highlighted two areas where the district and community worked together to make a positive impact in children’s lives.
“I’d like to thank a number of our community members along with our faculty for organizing and supporting the We Care Program,” Vizza said. “The program actually assisted a hundred of our students for the holiday season. It demonstrates the importance of our students to our community.”
In addition, Vizza highlighted the Make-A-Wish contribution from the school.
“I also want to thank our faculty and especially our student body for raising over $4,400 for Make-A-Wish,” he said. “This is a very difficult year with the pandemic in trying to raise funds, however, as usual, our students and faculty made it happen. I’m always in awe of how our community steps up for our students. It’s a testament to this community.”
Vizza also thanked the school board, as January is School Board Recognition Month. “Our school district is extremely fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated group of leaders,” he said.
The school district received its audit for the 2019-2021 fiscal year. The audit, completed by Maher Duessel, CPA, found no deficiencies. The district is a low-risk auditee, which means that no issues have been found for the past two years.
“Low risk means that we’ve been doing a good job for years,” Board Member Bob Cherubini explained. “They trust you because of your history.”
Cherubini thanked Board Secretary Laurie Piccirillo and her staff for making sure everything was in order.
The board approved bringing in Deborah Hrin as a temporary custodian and having Lori Krug work an additional hour, paid for with CARES Act money. The district is adding volunteer coaches Ian Grecco and Zachary Foradori to wrestling and baseball, respectively. Jessica Bash will volunteer as a wrestling statistician.
The next meting will be Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.