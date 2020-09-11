BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School Board heard from the superintendent and a student representative that the first few weeks of school have gone well at a recent meeting.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that the whole community is working well together to make the school year a success.
“I’m happy with the start of the new school year,” Vizza said. “I feel that our district’s staff have gone above and beyond in the preparation for the school year. Our student body has been awesome in the cooperation and understanding of all the safety protocols we had to put in place this year. And the support of our families has been overwhelming.”
Rylee Welsh, a senior student representative, agreed that the students are handling the new safety requirements well.
“We know the new barriers and restrictions are hard for everyone,” she said, “but the kids appreciate that we’re able to be there.”
In addition to being back to school, the meeting was the first to have both student representatives since the school shut down earlier this year. Welsh is joined by junior Eric Young.
The board approved the hire of Shaylea Haag, as a health aide, effective Aug. 28. The district also approved new van driver Jeffrey A. Faust at Morelli Bus Lines. They are also adding a junior varsity volleyball head coach, Brittney Stauffer, for $1,000. Helena Hanes will be the assistant coach. Steve Buttery will be the volunteer seventh and eighth grade girls’ basketball coach.
Health and physical education teacher Jessica Leadbetter will be on maternity leave, with part of it being unpaid. Aide Karen McGarvey will take an unpaid leave from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1.
History teacher Bret Zimmerman will take 25 students to the Brockwayville Depot to observe Election Day activities on Nov. 3.
In addition, the board decided to use CARES money to pay for a full-time mental health specialist to serve both elementary and high school students. The board also approved the Classroom Success Program for grades 4-6. The cost of the program is $8,200, and students involved through teacher recommendations. The Title I Program was also approved, using $7,250 from Title I funds.
The district is also adapting its Return to Play Plan based on the state’s recommendations. Players will receive two tickets, and crowds cannot exceed 250 people, including everyone involved in the game, such as players, cheerleaders, officials, and band members.
The next board meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m.