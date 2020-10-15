BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School District board learned during its recent meeting that two of its teachers helped score the Advanced Placement exams during the summer.
During his remarks to the board, Superintendent Jeff Vizza highlighted the contributions of the teachers by reading a letter from College Board honoring Donald Allenbaugh and Josh Lindemuth for their work scoring AP tests during the 2020 AP Reading.
“Congratulations and thank you for everything you do for our students and this district,” Vizza said.
Vizza also thanked Resource Alternatives, singling out chairman Jack Green, for the $4,000 donation to the elementary sensory room.
On the subject of thanks, Boardmember Robert Cherubini thanked the parents of the district for their cooperation during sports events.
The school board approved the 2020 tax exonerations and adjustments for exceptions in the tax policies. It also approved the updated health and safety plans for the schools and athletic programs. The health and safety plans focused on the new occupancy numbers for events, which the district made available on its website.
Vizza addressed a technology survey recently sent out to the parents in the district.
“Recently, the high school sent out a technology survey asking families if any additional technology would be needed in case of a temporary school closing,” he said. “This does not mean, in any way, that the district is closing a building. Instead, we are trying to be proactive in assessing the needs of our families if a temporary closing is warranted.”
During the meeting, the board continued a relationship with an outside organization and expanded the services of another. The board approved the Memorandum of Understanding with the DuBois Area School District for special education services at an estimated cost of $68,194. They are also using CARES money to work with Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 for social work services, two days a week, at the rate of $500 per day. These services began on Oct. 12 and continue through the end of May.
“With this, we are able to provide social services for students who are in need,” Vizza said. “We can meet their needs right here in the district, one day in the high school and another in the elementary.”
The board made some staffing and salary decisions during the meeting. Coaches in 2020-2021 will receive salary increases. Head coaches will receive an additional $150, while assistant and junior high coaches get $100 more and elementary coaches get $50 additional. Mackenzie Gahr was approved as a volunteer volleyball coach while wrestling added five volunteer head coaches. Bruce Grecco is returning as assistant coach under head coach Eric Grecco, and Jason Bash will join them as an assistant coach. Anthony Benson is returning as junior high assistant coach. The district also voted to approve two van drivers through Morelli Bus Lines: Suzanne Carr and Lori Krug. The board approved maternity leave for Lesley Martini, the school nurse.
Vizza pointed out that the district is almost through its first marking period, and he urged parents, students, faculty, and staff to stay vigilant.
“It’s hard to believe that we are almost a quarter of the way through the school year,” Vizza said. “I appreciate everyone’s efforts to ensure the safety of our students and staff so far. It’s imperative that everyone not let down their guard. We do not want to become complacent. We have a goal of 180 days in in-person instruction, and it’s going to require all of us working together to make that happen.”
The next board meeting is Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.