BROCKWAY — Members of the Brockway school board were treated to a demonstration, at their October meeting, of a plasma cutter secured through grant funding at the end of last school year by shop teacher Matt Holt.
The computer-aided design plasma cutter allows Holt and his students to draw what they want to cut using a computer program. Once the design is complete, the plasma cutter cuts the design on metal.
“We got it at the end of last year and got it all set up at the beginning of this year,” Holt said to the board. “Mr. (Jeff) Rakvin approached me and asked me to replace some signs around the school.”
Holt had a junior at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, Adam Stine, show the board a red-and-white metal sign that read, “Tennis only.” The sign is replacing the faded sign on the tennis courts. Holt said that Rakvin looked up the sign in a book the school uses to order signs and determined it would cost $70.
“This sign, when we cut it out in the shop and painted it, came out to $12,” Holt said.
Stine, who has been learning how to use the plasma cutter, wants to go into welding and metal work, so this was an opportunity to practice what he wants to make his career.
“Learning it took time,” he said. “When you start out, it may take you a week to do a project. Once you get used to it, you can do it in a class period.”
Superintended Jeff Vizza asked Stine if he had prior experience using a plasma cutter. Stine said he just started learning it at the beginning of the school year.
“I hear you’re already a guru,” Vizza said. “And I know of 10 or 12 signs we need replaced around the district!”
Students are looking at designing Rover gear that they can sell at Artisan Market or school events.
As a thank-you to the board, Holt and his students teamed with Kyle Norman’s wood shop classes to make new name plaques for each board member. The wood plaques have a metal plate on the front with the boardmember’s name cut out. Two students, Ethan Ward and Austin Pringle, spray-painted the plaques so they fade from red to black.
School Police Officer
PoliciesFollowing the update on the plasma cutter, the board went into its regular meeting.
The board is reading new school policies that cover the use of school resource officers. The updated policies would help establish what the officers can do as well as how the district can utilize the officers’ services.
Field Trips, Staff
AssignmentsThe board also approved 20 field trips or staff trainings. They hired several coaches or assistants in cheerleading and wrestling. Staff members Sandy Preston, Rachel Frederick, Kristen Sholes, Deborah Snyder, Vanessa Olivio, and Mary Beth Yahner were approved to do the Title I After School Program. Those funds will be paid by Title I money.
Superintendent’s
CommentsVizza closed the meeting by thanking staff members for events in the past month.
“I got a lot of positive feedback for the band tournament we hosted here,” he said. “That’s all due to Justin Salada and the band boosters. Melanie Oknefski’s students did an excellent job with the snowplow. You don’t know how hard it is until you look at the curve of the blade or the bumps on it. They did a great job. But I hope I don’t see it out on the roads too much this winter! And a special thanks goes out to Beth McMeekin and Robin Baxter for homecoming. It was a great event and we had around 200 people there, so it was a huge success.”
The next board meeting will be November 12 at 7 p.m.