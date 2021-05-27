BROCKWAY –The Brockway Area School District adopted its proposed 2021-2022 budget at its second May meeting. The new budget is a 4% increase over the previous year, and totals $17,094,167, but there is no tax increase with the budget.
This is the next-to-last step in the budget approval process. The budget will officially be adopted at the June meeting. The district also approved the tax exonerations for people 68 years and older and kept per capita taxes and millage the same. They approved the Homestead Act tax credit, which could provide a tax refund of $165.
Relationships continuedThe district continued its agreement with Frontline Technologies (AESOP), to provide absence and substitute management software for the next school year, costing the district $3,528.93. The district also kept the law firm of Ferraro, Kruk, and Ferraro as its solicitor. The retainer for that firm is $2,500. Laurie Piccirillo will continue on as board secretary, with a four-year term ending in 2025. The district is also applying for Title I money at $429,919. They will apply for Title IIA at $53,700, and Title IV for $20,989. The district also continued its insurance with PSBA Insurance Trust through Swift Kennedy Insurance Group. Using CARES money, Brockway will purchase 35 Dell monitors for $5,724.60 and two PowerEdge T440 Servers for $18,578.78.
PersonnelThe marching band is setting up its band camp for the next year. Justin Salada continues as band director for $1,200. Kimberly Salada will be the band front director at $1,200. The district is also adding a woodwind instructor for $400 and a percussion instructor for $800. Justin Salada will also get $900 for band competitions while Kimberley Salada will earn $600. The percussion instructor will also receive $600. The weight room supervisor, Robert Ginther, had his pay increased to $11.75 per hour. With Bret Zimmerman resigning as senior class adviser at the last meeting, the district named Shawn Smith as the new class adviser.
Student representative
The school district received its last update from Senior Student Representative Rylee Welsh. Welsh is graduating this year and has updated the school board on activities going on throughout the district.
“I want to thank the school board for letting me be the student representative,” Welsh said. “This is home, where I grew up, and every single one of the teachers — including you — shaped my life. I would not be the person I am today without you.”
Superintendent Jeff Vizza gave Welsh a coffee mug with the Rover logo on it. Welsh is joining the United States Air Force after graduation.
Comprehensive plan and graduation
The district approved its three-year comprehensive plan as required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The plan will begin with the 2021-2022 school year and conclude after the 2023-2024 school year.
Graduation is scheduled for May 28 at 8 p.m., but with the weather looking rainy, graduation could be delayed to the following day, May 29, or Memorial Day at 8 p.m. Parents will be alerted through the district’s One Call phone system.
The Brockway Area School Board will meet again June 22 at 7 p.m.