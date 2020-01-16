BROCKWAY – Directors of the Brockway Area School District have approved an early-bird teacher contract.
The new contract takes effect July 1 and will be in place until 2025. All board members, except for two who abstained, voted to approve the contract.
Jacob Heigel of DuBois was approved as the new varsity football head coach. Heigel will be paid $4,800 for the position. Helena Hanes was hired as the junior high volleyball coach, earning $700.
The district received a clean audit for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. CPA Maher Duessel performed the audit, and the board was informed that a copy of the audit is available in the district office.
The board heard from students Salem Murray and Delaney Wineberg, who represent the district as student representatives on the Brockway Borough Council. The board also recognized the athletes who took honors in basketball tournaments, wrestling, and football.
The board approved 25 field trips and workshops running through to May. The trips include taking the third grade to the circus in Altoona, a social studies trip to Washington DC, various training for staff members, and picking up the German-American Partnership Program visitors.
The board also approved the $117,613 memorandum of understanding with the DuBois Area School District for special education services.
The school board suspended the district’s flexible spending plan until a new provider can be found.
Vizza took a moment to thank the staff members involved in the We Care Program in the district, saying that their hard work helped support families in the district.
“The We Care Program helped 100 students in the district by making their holidays more memorable,” Vizza said. “It’s not just the district or the community, but both working together to make an impact on the lives of so many families in our community.”
Vizza added that it is School Board Recognition Month, so he thanked the board for its hard work.
The next meeting will be February 11 at 7 p.m.