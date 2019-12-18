BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area School District donated $8,800 to Make-A-Wish recently.
“Our district granted not one but two wishes!” Brockway Area Elementary School Principal Candace Patricelli said.
Patricelli cited the work of elementary teacher Josh Inzana for organizing the elementary drive, high school teacher Eric Stawecki for raising money at the high school, and high school teacher Bret Zimmerman for organizing a Powder Puff game.
“It is truly a wonderful gift to be able to help others,” Patricelli said. “I can’t wait to hear about the children who get a wish because of our school.”
The elementary school had a wishing well in the school where students placed loose change as well as a school dance. The district also sold t-shirts to raise additional money as well as gift basket raffle tickets. In addition to having the Powder Puff game, the proceeds from a girls’ basketball game, boys’ basketball game, and a wrestling match were donated.
“Our biggest money makers are the raffle nights at the winter sporting events,” Inzana said. “We have two more coming up on Jan. 7 and Jan. 9. We will have over 25 baskets at each event to raffle off.”
Inzana said his family connection to Make-A-Wish inspired him to coordinate the drive at the elementary.
“My cousin was a wish child, and he actually inspired me to study special education as well,” Inzana said.
Stawecki was a Make-A-Wish child, so he spearheads the high school drives.
Inzana said that he is proud of how well the community, students, and staff of Brockway respond to Make-A-Wish events.
“Words can't really describe how proud I am to be part of such a great school district and community,” he said. “It feels great being able to do something for these children to help them forget about appointments and tests and to just be a kid for a bit.”