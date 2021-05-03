BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School District looked forward to the 2021-2022 school year by confirming partnerships with vendors and setting up summer school options.
The district is continuing with Nutrition Inc. to operate the school district’s food service program. Breakfast will cost $1 with a reduced price of 25 cents, and lunch will be $1.50 at the elementary, $2 at the high school, and 40 cents reduced.
The district kept its relationship with CM Regent Solutions for employee dental and vision plans. The dental fee is $5.25 per month and the vision service is a $1 monthly fee.
The district decided to use CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money for multiple projects. Officials are buying 55 Promethean Boards at a total cost of over $102,454. They are also using the money for elementary summer programs, staffed by Kim Faulk, Rich Esposito, Dana Esposito, Ray Hertel, Vonalee Serafini and Diane Snell. Lesley Martini and Lindsey Bloom will provide nursing staff services. They will also have Wendy McKinley running the high school cyber summer program.
Brockway is working with other vendors to perform maintenance and increase insurance protections. The district is buying a Kubota tractor from W&W Equipment for a cost of $21,000. Pittsburgh Stage will come in and perform stage inspections. The inspections happen every three years at a cost of $3,263. Brockway is also renewing its cyber liability insurance with ACE American Insurance through Swift Kennedy. The district is bringing in Combustion Service & Equipment Company to take care of a boiler in the district. The repairs will cost $9,800. In addition, The Floor Show will come in to replace floors in the district at a cost of $31,566. Glass Erectors will be paid $12,200 to install a new vestibule area in the high school.
Brockway is looking for temporary workers for the summer. The PHEAA workers must be a Brockway resident, be enrolled at least half-time in a PHEAA-approved higher education institution, and be a state grant recipient.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza thanked various community and school members for their help throughout the past month.
“I want to thank the volunteers at St. Tobias and St. Vincent de Paul for handing out over 40 boxes of food to families in our community over the Easter holiday,” Vizza said. “It’s remarkable of how this community will assist those in need. I also want to thank Jonell Volpe and the American Red Cross for running our blood drive. We collected 20 units of blood.”
The Brockway Area School Board will meet again May 11 at 7 p.m.