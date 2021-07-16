BROCKWAY — Parents in the Brockway Area School District received an email on July 14 that outlined the school district’s health and safety plan for the new school year beginning Aug. 25.
The plan first detailed how the district handled the pandemic during the 2020-2021 school year before breaking down the policies for the upcoming school year.
“The Brockway Area School District will continue to follow many of the health and safety protocols that were implemented during the 2020-2021 school year,” the safety plan read. “These protocols enabled the school district to remain open with face-to-face instruction during the pandemic.”
It continues, saying, “With the exception of a few days of deep cleaning at the junior-senior high school, our two school buildings remained open for 180 days of face-to-face instruction.”
Hallways will remain marked to help flow of traffic, staggered dismissal times are being considered to ease hallway congestion, and teachers will first call the nurse’s office or the main office to see how many students are already in those spaces before sending students down. Playground recess times will be set for each grade level, keeping one grade at a time in the playgrounds. The district will continue to use electrostatic sprayers to clean the building.
The new guidelines relate to the use of masks. If a student or staff member is fully vaccinated, they will be exempt from the mask requirements. The district will continue to work with Penn Highlands to offer vaccines to eligible community members.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that the health and safety plan is a living document, meaning it can be revised at any time to meet federal and state guidelines. If parents have questions, they are encouraged to contact the district office at 814-265-8411.
“The administrative team, community members, parents, and medical experts spent many hours developing the plan for reopening schools on Aug. 25,” Vizza said. “The plan will address important facets for the reopening of schools. We are asking all families to read through this document. Basically, we want families and students to familiarize themselves with our expectations for the upcoming school year.”
In other business, the district is purchasing a 40-gallon tilting kettle for the high school cafeteria. The $22,644 kettle will help with hosting banquets and preparing lunches at the school. Brockway also continued its support relationship with Pyramid Healthcare for children with special educational needs. The district will pay Pyramid $200/day for emotional support students and $285/day for autism support students.
Roberta Baxter, a math teacher in the district, will retire on Oct. 28. Justin Salada, the district’s band director and a music teacher, resigned his position as of July 13.
“We thank her very much for all her work,” Vizza said about Baxter. “She spent 35 years in our math department. She was also vital to our wrestling program. We wish her all the best in her retirement.”
Board Member Jeff Ginther said that he was sad to see Salada leave the district.
“I had the privilege of working with him from his Day 1,” Ginther said. “My son was one of his early students. He raised the level of everything he’s done.”
The Brockway Area School Board will meet again Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. in the district office.