BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area School District will no longer be off on Dec. 2 as part of its Thanksgiving break.
The school board unanimously approved trading that day for Dec. 23. That Monday will become the first day of Christmas break instead.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza explained that the school board was encouraged to make the switch due to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s rescheduling of the first day of deer season for the Saturday before that.
“The board felt it was very important for students to have more time with their families during the Christmas holiday vacation,” Vizza said. “With the Game Commission recently moving the first day of buck season to a Saturday, the board felt enabled to make that happen.”
Board honors a student
and a teacherThe school board honored Brockway senior Chanell Britten for scoring 164 career soccer goals. Britten is the all-time highest-scoring Brockway student. The board also honored teacher Beth McMeekin. McMeekin was selected to join Delta Kappa Gamma Society. This is an international honors society for women educators.
New lunch items
comingThe school board heard from Nutrition Inc., who provides lunches for the district. Nutrition Inc. is updating the cafeterias to make them more inviting to students. They will also offer a bistro box, which is similar to a pre-made lunch. They will also offer a protein pack with hardboiled eggs, cheese wedges, and pretzels.
Family request naming
high school gymDeirdre McNulty approached the board with a request to name the high school gymnasium after her father, John McNulty. The elder McNulty was a 45-year employee of the district and longtime basketball coach. Donald Mitchell, representing the family, told the board that they had 350 signatures on a petition to name the gym for Coach McNulty.
The school board said that they will look into the request. Board President Katie Bish said that this is a big step for the board because the district has not named any spaces for past educators or coaches. Vizza added that they are already in the planning stages for honoring people like McNulty.
Donations to Make-A-
Wish and next meetingThe school board approved donating the gate proceeds from three sports events to Make-A-Wish. Proceeds from the Dec. 11 girls basketball game, Jan. 7 boys basketball game, and Jan. 9 wrestling match will be donated.
The school is also donating proceeds from the Nov. 13 Powder Puff Football game to Make-A-Wish.
The school board will meet again Dec. 2 for a reorganizational meeting. That meeting is on a Monday instead of the board’s usual Tuesday.