DuBOIS — On a field trip Thursday, Brockway Area High School students enrolled in advanced science classes toured the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium.
Providing the tour was owner Jeff Baronick. In his presentation to the students, Baronick covered the embalming process from beginning to end.
Students were at no point shown a body, though Baronick did display to them a few standard mortuary tools and chemicals.
The field trip’s purpose, Chemistry Teacher Tim Chelednik said, was to demonstrate to students how course materials can be applied in the workforce.
“They need to see real world application of the sciences they’re learning,” he said.
Chelednik said Brockway Area science students have been on similar field trips in the past, though this was the first to take place in a mortician’s workshop. Chelednik said a trip to the Breazeale Nuclear Reactor at Penn State is being planned.
Another aspect of mortuary work Baronick discussed with students was helping the loved ones of a deceased individual select a burial vessel. One relatively new option he told them about was the biodegradable urn.
The tour then took the students to the funeral home’s crematorium, which he said is one of the few in the region. Cremation, he said, is continuing to grow more popular.
Chelednik said he and Baronick, whom he said is a friend, developed the idea of the tour together. Baronick characterized it is a great opportunity for the students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.