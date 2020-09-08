BROCKWAY – The Brockway Borough Council hopes that residents will slow down when driving through town.
A resident asked the council to add a “Watch Children” sign to Maple Street. Maple Street is across from Laugh and Learn Daycare and connects to Broad Street. Mayor Bill Hrinya said that Broad Street is not the only area that has fast drivers. Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson added that school is now in session, so people need to be more aware.
“We just need to get people to slow down as they’re coming through town and on the secondary streets,” Benson said. “People are going too fast, and they’re not paying attention.”
The council ratified a tree-cutting action around Taylor Memorial Park. The council made the decision to take down the trees as the park revitalization project was ready to work in that area. Work in the park is continuing into the next phase and the workers will be moving to the other side of Seventh Avenue.
The fire department responded to 11 alarms since the last meeting, with one of those in the borough. Fire department fundraisers continue, including donut sales, calendar sales, and a letter campaign slated to correspond with Fire Prevention Week in October.
The zoning board is shorthanded in Brockway. The council hopes that some residents would be willing to help out by joining the board soon.
“They’re making decisions for people who want to add decks and so forth,” Councilman Lu Inzana said. “It’s an important position.”
The student representatives returned to the council meetings. Delaney Wineberg is now the senior representative and Morgan Carnahan was approved as the junior representative. When schools closed in March and the council moved its meetings, the student representatives did not come to meetings. The students report about events happening at the high school.
The borough office will be closed Oct. 23 for boxing up files. The council meets again Oct. 1.