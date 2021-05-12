BROCKWAY – At the May Brockway Borough Council meeting, the council discussed the estimate for the Routes 219 and 28 Intersection Project.
The project impacts an area around Brockway Drug and The Rocky Grill. Brockway Drug’s Ron Matson called PennDOT and found out that the estimate for the project was over $3 million. The money coming from PennDOT is only $2 million.
“It’s short-funded by a million,” Matson pointed out.
Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said they had gotten the preliminary estimate as well and were trying to set up a meeting with PennDOT to get a better understanding of the projected costs.
“These are preliminary figures,” Benson said. “We’re trying to set up a meeting with the necessary groups, and we’re going to do everything we can to keep the funding that’s in place in place.”
Benson and other council members said they will continue to fight to make sure Brockway does not lose the $2 million, even if that means rethinking some of the project.
Police report
At the previous meeting, the 2011 police cruiser was a hot topic as it needed a little work. The council was updated that the car recently had an O2 sensor replaced. The car has been running well since that action.
The borough police department is purchasing a new computer for the office. The department is getting a program called JNET, which is a secure criminal justice portal. The cars and the office will have linked software. Borough police are waiting for Brockway Cable to free up some time to finish the installation.
Fire report
The Brockway Volunteer Hose Company responded to 13 calls since the last meeting, with three of them in the borough. One of those three was a controlled burn on a property.
The fire department is working on getting national certifications. In addition, it is planning a new recruitment plan to increase its numbers.
The last donut sale was sold out quickly, so Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said they will increase the number of donuts for sale in the next sale June 6.
Pool and park updates
The pool is preparing to reopen, but the recreation committee is looking for a manager and lifeguards. Interested people should contact the borough office.
Two lights were damaged by vehicles at Taylor Memorial Park. One of them will be covered by the insurance company of the driver, but the other was found damaged. The recreation committee is looking at ways of repairing that light.
Residents are reminded that the parking area at Taylor Memorial Park has been redesigned, and they cannot just bounce through it like they used to. The area is narrower than it used to be and there are lights now to help with visibility. They should be careful when backing up in the parking area.
Return to borough building planned
The next meeting will be June 3 at 7 p.m. That meeting will be held at the Brockway Ambulance Building, as all meetings have been since the pandemic began. However, since most COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, the council plans to meet back in the borough building for the July 1 meeting.