BROCKWAY – The project to shift a water pipe away from the levy in Brockway is moving forward, possibly before the end of the year.
The Brockway Borough Council heard from Pete Fleszar of engineering firm Glace Associates, who said that the bids have come back for the levy project. The lowest responsible bidder had a job fall through, so is ready to go.
“This is a bad time to do bids for projects because many companies have already accepted jobs and are completing them,” Fleszar said. “Because they had this situation happen, they have five drilling crews ready to go.”
Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson reiterated that the waterline by the levy is working, but the council has been making sure the levy is up to code and able to protect the borough, necessitating the move.
“We’ve been working for several years here to bring the levy to compliance,” Benson said. “One of the steps is to get the water line that is in the levy moved out. That’s what this project is.”
In regard to the previous meeting, the council was able to resolve the situation on Bond Street behind John Gresak’s house. Due to a misunderstanding of terms, it was incorrectly reported that the council was going to pave a section of an alley. Millings and stone were placed there, connecting the alleyway. The council does not pave alleyways. When Councilman Ed Horner and Benson went to talk to Gresak’s neighbors, they were in support of the project. The council discussed the issue via email and decided to go ahead with the project. The council ratified that decision in September’s meeting.
Borough Health Officer Emerson Turnbull had multiple calls during the month. First, residents complained that a dumpster behind a local business was open and the stench was making them sick. When Turnbull investigated, the garbage had recently been collected, so he did not smell anything. He recommended that the council consider an ordinance that discusses proper care of dumpsters. Next, Turnbull responded to different complaints about the condition of houses in the borough. When he investigated, he did not see anything actionable.
The borough office will be closed October 25.
The council ended the meeting planning on a lengthy executive session about legal matters. Solicitor Ross Ferraro said that no action would be taken during that session. The council will meet again October 3 at 7 p.m.