BROCKWAY — Brockway Borough Council kicked off 2019 by swearing in a new member of the planning commission and continuing the borough health officer’s term for another year.
Councilman Mike Martino took the oath of office for the borough planning commission.
Emerson Turnbull continues on as the borough health officer and took the oath for 2019 at the same time.
The volunteer fire department reported responding to four calls in December. That brings 2018’s total to 44 calls in the borough. Two structure fires in the borough caused fire loss totals of $105,000.
The fire department also held its Fill the Engine food drive. Fire Chief Ralph Reed said they were able to bring in a lot of food to donate to local food pantries.
“It was a big success this year,” Reed said. “It gets better every year. This is a nice annual event.”
The fire department is still waiting for the radios it purchased through a grant at the end of 2018. Reed said that programming the new radios is causing the delay in delivery.
Turnbull informed council that he had a call about a possible hoarding situation in the borough. He said that dozens of bags were taken out of the residence, which he determined to be safe. He also contacted the area agency on aging to help the resident.
Police Chief Terry Young reminded parents in the borough that construction is still ongoing at the new Kids’ Kingdom at Taylor Memorial Park. The area does not have fences, but the workers have caution tape up around the pieces of the play area. He said the area is dangerous, and parents should keep children away from equipment until construction is finished.
Martino offered an update on the intersection project in the borough.
Residents have come to council with concerns that the intersection project would make businesses harder to reach. Some residents had hoped for a public meeting. There were also concerns that council members did not know enough about what was going on or were holding back information.
Council is not holding back information, according to Martino. After the last meeting, the council reached out to people involved in the project and similar ones. Council noted that the project is still in its infancy, and felt having a public meeting at this stage would be premature. Council’s actions to this point have been to approve each step of the project, so no one is locked into any design at this time.
Council will meet again Feb. 7 at the borough building.
