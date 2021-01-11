BROCKWAY – The Brockway Borough Council started 2021 by accepting the resignation of a police officer.
Officer Michael Stutsman resigned so he could better prepare for the State Police Academy. Stutsman worked for Brockway before, left, and then came back when the borough needed additional police coverage.
“He came in to help us when we needed it,” Brockway Mayor Bill Hrinya said. “He’s a good officer, well trained, and I appreciate him being around.”
Hrinya also told the council that he hopes America can find a way to come together in the new year, responding to the events in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.
“When we say the Pledge of Allegiance, the word that stands out to me is ‘indivisible,’” Hrinya said. “We can’t be divided. We can have disagreements, but we have to stand united. As Americans, we need to say it’s time for this to end and move on.”
The fire department named Denny Smith as their new fire police captain. The department had 12 calls since the December meeting. They are restarting training for their firefighters and are working on social distancing and other procedures to keep those trainings safe. They also received a grant from the Mengle Foundation for some equipment.
Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said that the fire fighters and emergency medical service members will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine next week.
The borough is looking into a new plow truck for the street department. They are approaching the state for aid in purchasing the new truck.
The stoplight at the intersection of Routes 219 and 28 blinked recently, and the borough looked into maintenance for the light. Some of the light bulbs have cracked casings and there are other issues that need repaired, bringing the cost to repairing the light to $4,766. Discussion in replacing the light completely reminded the council that the intersection will have major changes done to it within the next few years, so the light will be replaced then. This work will make sure the light stays operation in the time before the intersection project.
PennDOT sent the borough a letter saying that they will be running traffic studies on roads within Brockway borough. Traffic counters will be set up starting this month and continuing into April. These are not being used for speed traps.
The Brockway Borough Council will meet again Feb. 4.