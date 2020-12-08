BROCKWAY – The Brockway Borough Council had a few members missing at its December meeting, but that did not stop them from approving the 2021 budget.
The budget, which was announced at last meeting, has no tax increase.
Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson opened the meeting by thanking outgoing state Sen. Joseph Scarnati for his service to the state and the community.
“He was not only a senator and president pro tempore, but he was the 31st lieutenant governor,” Benson said. “That’s a big deal for someone from a small town. We wish him well in the next phase of his life.”
The police department received a grant for $15,000 that will allow it to install computers in its squad cars. Mayor Bill Hrinya said that the department has been doing well and has increased patrols in the community.
The fire department answered 16 calls for service since the last meeting. Only one of those was in the borough, but it brings the total calls to 127. The department had to cancel further trainings for the year and the Dec. 6 donut sale, but it still has 2021 gun calendars available.
Hrinya praised the recent Christmas tree lighting in the community and offered positive words for the holidays.
“I want to wish everybody a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, not just as the mayor of Brockway, but from the whole borough council,” Hrinya said. “I want to wish people health and wellness throughout 2021. Just stay safe, and we love you.”
As the pandemic spiked in the community, the council decided to limit the number of people in its meeting. Benson asked anyone who wishes to visit or speak to the council to alert the borough office before coming to the next meeting so they can manage how many people are in the building and maintain social distancing.
The Brockway Borough Council will meet again Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. in the Brockway Ambulance Building.