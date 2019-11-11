BROCKWAY — Banners with pictures of local soldiers may be coming to Brockway.
The American Legion and the Legion Auxiliary at Post 95 are looking to adding the banners to light poles in Brockway. Local Auxiliary President Dee Dee Carlini came to the Brockway Borough Council meeting to present the plan.
Carlini brought an example banner and explained to the council that they are working with a company at www.troopbanner.com to complete the project. Each banner is $125 and will be displayed from May to November. The Brockway Area Kaimanns, who often hang banners, have agreed to share the space.
The council passed a resolution to allow the banners to be hung from the light posts. Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said that this was an excellent way to show the community’s support for its veterans.
“I’d like to thank Mrs. Carlini for coming forward with this plan and also the legion and the Kaimanns,” Benson said. “We encourage people to contact Mrs. Carlini when the time comes and be a part of this wonderful project.”
Benson opened November’s meeting with a moment of silence for local veteran Colton Patton.
A resident came to the meeting to thank the council for their help with the dumpsters at Martino’s. Benson said that Martino’s had already been working on the solution and he hopes the situation is resolved.
The council announced that the water line project along Main Street is almost done. The new line is in place and operational. The old line will be abandoned in place but capped off and sealed. The contractors will be replacing the sidewalk, but they have to work around the weather.
The fire department responded to three alarms in the borough in the last month. They have had 38 calls in the borough this past year and 120 calls total. They have also spent many hours training. Fire Captain Mike Hoskavich said that the fire department has spent 422 man hours in in-house training and 519 man hours in state classes.
“Our firefighters have been putting in a lot of work to be well-trained for our community,” Hoskavich said. “I’m very proud of our guys.”
Residents on Horizon Drive came to talk to the council about drainage problems along their driveway. Most of the water comes down from a farm on the top of the hill. The council said that the streets committee will looking into the problem. The streets committee will also look into a letter from a resident asking about adding more handicapped parking to Main Street.
The recreation board received a grant from the Mengle Foundation, so they will use that to work on the swimming pool. They found some graffiti near the concession stand, but that was cleaned up.
The borough office will be closed Nov. 11, 28 and 29.
The council is ready to advertise its 2020 budget. The budget will be approved at the next meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the borough building.